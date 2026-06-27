Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Marlins On June 27
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
McGreevy is 3-6 with a 3.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.