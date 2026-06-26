Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 26

McGreevy is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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