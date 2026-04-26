Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 26

McGreevy is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.