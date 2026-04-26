Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 26
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -125 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
McGreevy is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.