Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 25

McGreevy is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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