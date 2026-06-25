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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 25

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -168 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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