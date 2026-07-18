FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On July 18

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McGreevy is 4-7 with a 2.92 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News