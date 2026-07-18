Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On July 18

McGreevy is 4-7 with a 2.92 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.