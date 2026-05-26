Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 26

McGreevy is 3-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.