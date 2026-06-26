Michael Massey And Royals Play White Sox On June 26

Massey is hitting for a .266 BA, .289 OBP and .457 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 24 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

The White Sox will send David Sandlin (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.