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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Reds On April 30

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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