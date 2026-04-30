Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Reds On April 30

Lorenzen is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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