Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Mets On April 24

Lorenzen is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.