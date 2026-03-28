Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Marlins On March 28
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lorenzen went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.