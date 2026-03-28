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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Marlins On March 28

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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