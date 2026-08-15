Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 14
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 3-10 with a 6.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.