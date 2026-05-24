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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 24

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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