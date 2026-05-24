Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 24

Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.