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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 23

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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