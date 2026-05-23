Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 23

Lorenzen is 2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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