Michael King And Padres Take On Pirates On Aug. 25

King is 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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