Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Nationals On May 30
Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. King has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
King is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.