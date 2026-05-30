Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Nationals On May 30

King is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.