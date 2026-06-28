Michael King And Padres Face Dodgers On June 28

King is 5-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.