Michael King And Padres Play Diamondbacks On April 26

King is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up only one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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