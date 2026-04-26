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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Play Diamondbacks On April 26

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. King has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

King is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up only one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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