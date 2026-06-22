Michael King And Padres Face Braves On June 22

King is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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