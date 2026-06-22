Michael King And Padres Face Braves On June 22
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park, on Monday, June 22 at 10:10 p.m. ET. King has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
King is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.