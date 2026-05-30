Michael Harris II And Braves Play Reds On May 30

Harris is hitting for a .308 BA, .333 OBP and .535 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 27 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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