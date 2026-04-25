FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Phillies On April 25

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .326 BA, .363 OBP and .581 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News