Michael Harris II And Braves Play Phillies On April 25

Harris is hitting for a .326 BA, .363 OBP and .581 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

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