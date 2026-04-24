Michael Harris II And Braves Play Phillies On April 24

Harris is hitting for a .318 BA, .356 OBP and .565 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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