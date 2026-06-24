Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Padres On June 24

Harris is hitting for a .310 BA, .342 OBP and .521 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 37 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Harris has recorded four steals on five attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

JP Sears starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

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