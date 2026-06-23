Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Padres On June 23

Harris is hitting for a .305 BA, .337 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 36 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Harris has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-5 with a 6.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.

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