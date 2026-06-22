Michael Harris II And Braves Face Padres On June 22

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .338 OBP and .516 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 36 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Harris has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Brewers.

The Padres are sending Michael King (4-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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