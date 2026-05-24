Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 24

Harris is hitting for a .294 BA, .319 OBP and .508 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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