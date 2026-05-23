FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Nationals On May 23

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .295 BA, .320 OBP and .514 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News