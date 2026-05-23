Michael Harris II And Braves Play Nationals On May 23

Harris is hitting for a .295 BA, .320 OBP and .514 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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