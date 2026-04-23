Michael Harris II And Braves Face Nationals On April 23
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Harris has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .337 OBP and .543 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 11 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.