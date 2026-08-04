Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 4

Harris is hitting for a .287 BA, .315 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 54 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Ryan Gusto (0-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

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