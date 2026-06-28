Michael Harris II And Braves Face Giants On June 28

Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .333 OBP and .502 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 37 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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