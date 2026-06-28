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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Giants On June 28

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Harris has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .333 OBP and .502 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 37 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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