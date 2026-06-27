Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Giants On June 27

Harris is hitting for a .304 BA, .335 OBP and .507 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 37 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Harris has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Giants.

Logan Webb (4-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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