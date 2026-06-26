Michael Harris II And Braves Face Giants On June 26

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .337 OBP and .513 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 37 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Harris has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Trevor McDonald gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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