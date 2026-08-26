Michael Harris II And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 26

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .319 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 62 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 72 runs. Harris has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (5-5) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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