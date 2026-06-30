Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Cardinals On June 30

Harris is hitting for a .297 BA, .329 OBP and .496 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 37 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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