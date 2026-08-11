Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 11

Conforto is hitting for a .237 BA, .328 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 24 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Jake Irvin (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.