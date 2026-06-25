Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Mets On June 25
Michael Conforto and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Conforto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Conforto is hitting for a .223 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.