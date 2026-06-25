Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Mets On June 25

Conforto is hitting for a .223 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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