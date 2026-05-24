Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 24

Conforto is hitting for a .302 BA, .408 OBP and .571 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .979 and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (2-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.