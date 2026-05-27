Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On May 27

Busch is hitting for a .231 BA, .359 OBP and .390 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 22 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.