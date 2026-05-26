Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Busch is hitting for a .230 BA, .358 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 22 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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