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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .230 BA, .358 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 22 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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