Michael Busch And Cubs Face Padres On June 30
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .233 BA, .368 OBP and .380 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 33 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.
JP Sears (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.