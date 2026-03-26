Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Nationals On March 26
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will face the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Busch had a .261 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .866, which ranked 12th in MLB, and he scored 78 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 90 runs.
Cade Cavalli will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.