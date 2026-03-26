Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Nationals On March 26

Busch had a .261 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .866, which ranked 12th in MLB, and he scored 78 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 90 runs.

Cade Cavalli will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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