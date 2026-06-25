Michael Busch And Cubs Face Mets On June 25

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .372 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 32 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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