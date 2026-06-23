Michael Busch And Cubs Face Mets On June 23

Busch is hitting for a .247 BA, .377 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 31 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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