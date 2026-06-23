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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Mets On June 23

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .247 BA, .377 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 31 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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