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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 30

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .238 BA, .372 OBP and .388 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 26 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (5-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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