Michael Busch And Cubs Play Cardinals On May 29

Busch is hitting for a .229 BA, .367 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 25 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Andre Pallante (5-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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