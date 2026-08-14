Michael Busch And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 14

Busch is hitting for a .245 BA, .353 OBP and .388 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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