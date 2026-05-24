Michael Busch And Cubs Face Astros On May 24

Busch is hitting for a .224 BA, .354 OBP and .361 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 20 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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