Michael Busch And Cubs Face Astros On May 24
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .224 BA, .354 OBP and .361 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 20 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.