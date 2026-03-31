Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Angels On March 31
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch had a .261 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .866, which ranked 12th in MLB, and he scored 78 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 90 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.
The Angels will send Jose Soriano (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.