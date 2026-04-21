Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 21
Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kelly is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.