Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 21

Kelly is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.