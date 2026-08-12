Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On Aug. 11

Kelly is 8-9 with a 4.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.