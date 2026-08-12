Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On Aug. 11
Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Kelly is 8-9 with a 4.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.