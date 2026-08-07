Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 7

Kelly is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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