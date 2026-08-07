FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 7

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News